Ulefone Armor Pad 2 Review: A tough tablet for outdoor work

The whole unit itself weighs 1018g or 2.3lb, it’s definitely a chunky boy. If I were in those workers’ shoes, I wouldn’t complain about it, because this is the price that needs to be paid for excellent protection. And this is also part of the reason why there are many accessories that can go with it.Now what set this device apart from those normal pads are the functionalities, it is purposely built for some scenarios or I should say for certain group of people.

To take a step further, there is a more professional hand strap with a kickstand, it’s better in all ways. Like the plastic piece is made of PC and ABS, it feels really solid, once paired up with the tablet, it fits really snugly. And there are 5 rotatable angles available for placement, the most used ones will certainly be vertically or horizontally. Then once it’s in position, it makes a crisp sound to let you know that it won’t shift away.

Speaking of hanging this tablet on something, you might also need to hang it on your shoulder, while embracing your hands with some other tasks. This holster that has a carrying case and shoulder strap is like the ultimate form of accessories. There is a carrying case, adjustable and detachable straps, also hand strap with a kickstand. It will benefit you while doing mobile work.

One bold move it made is putting this giant sharp LED light at the back, I honestly have never seen such a big light on a tablet, it is as bright as a torch. I am sure you have already imagined that it can be used in many ways, like when you go camping, fishing, hiking and sort of stuff, other than some field works to replace the flashlight or headlight. To use the light, there is also a dedicated button besides the power button to support it, very convenient.

