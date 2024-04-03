Ukraine Lowers Army Mobilisation Age as Russia Increases Manpower in Offensive

Russia has been throwing more manpower into its Ukraine offensive, with little major movement on the front for either side in the last year. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed into law a measure lowering the country’s army mobilisation age from 27 to 25, in an effort to draft more soldiers into the army. This comes after Ukraine has been exhausted by more than two years of war with Russia, resulting in huge military losses.

The mobilisation law has been a divisive issue in the country

