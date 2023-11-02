UK, US, China sign AI safety pledge at UK summit

The UK government kicked off the two-day event at Bletchley Park, north of London, by publishing the “Bletchley Declaration” signed by 28 countries and the European Union. “There is a clear imperative to ensure that this rapidly evolving technology remains safe and secure,” he said.

The release of the latest models have offered a glimpse into the potential of so-called frontier AI, but have also prompted concerns around issues ranging from job losses to cyber attacks and the control that humans actually have over the systems.

Donelan told AFP the event was a “historic moment in mankind’s history” after earlier announcing two further summits, in South Korea in six months’ time, and in France next year. Donelan accepted that the summit “isn’t designed to produce a blueprint for global legislation”, but was instead “designed to forge a path ahead,... so that we can get a better handle and understanding on the risk of frontier AI”.

The SpaceX and Tesla CEO told the domestic Press Association news agency that the event was “timely”. US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo speaks during the UK Artificial Intelligence (AI) Safety Summit at Bletchley Park, in central England, on November 1, 2023. — Toby Melville/Pool/AFP picWhile the potential of AI raises many hopes, particularly for medicine, its development is seen as largely unchecked.

She will attend the summit tomorrow, but lawyer and investigator Cori Crider, a campaigner for “fair” technology, warned that the event could be “a bit of a talking shop.

