UDA confident of hitting RM10mil sales target at Carnival 2023 in four locations

Visitors crowding to buy local rice at the UDA Carnival 2023 in the Gravitas parking lot, Taman Pauh Jaya, Bukit Mertajam on Sunday. - Photo: Bernama

Deputy Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Saraswathy Kandasamy said this is based on the response received in Johor last month, which successfully generated sales of RM2.96mil with the participation of 159 entrepreneurs.

"Based on the encouraging response in Johor and now in Penang, we are positive that we can achieve the targeted RM10mil in sales," she said at a press conference after the Penang-level carnival closing ceremony at the Gravitas parking lot in Jalan Baru here Sunday (Oct 29). headtopics.com

Saraswathy said the carnival provides a platform for UDA entrepreneurs and collaborating partners to market their products and services to a larger market. Meanwhile, Mohd Salem said the carnival this year was more interesting as it combines two main programmes, namely the USHAniaga Entrepreneur Programme and the UDA Ria Property Campaign.

"The UDA Property Campaign, meanwhile, features various UDA properties from around the states such as Johor, Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Penang, Pahang, and our newest project in Sarawak, which are suitable for all generations with various promotions and attractive prizes,” he said. headtopics.com