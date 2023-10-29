UAW’s new deal with Ford includes US$8b in manufacturing investments

DETROIT, Oct 30 — United Auto Workers union leaders approved a new tentative contract agreement Sunday with Ford Motor that includes US$8.1 billion in company manufacturing investments, while bargaining continues at General Motors without any deal.

The top rate for workers will rise to US$42.60 per hour by 2028, including estimated cost of living allowances. The company will also offer US$50,000 buyouts for workers and the new contract eliminates all lower wage tier plants.

The Ford investments include several new hybrid models, including gas-electric hybrid versions of Ford's largest SUVs, the Lincoln Navigator and Ford Expedition. Ford CEO Jim Farley has outlined plans to invest more in expanding the automaker's hybrid lineup, even as it scales back plans to expand capacity for fully electric models. headtopics.com

GM and Ford shares have fallen roughly a fifth since the beginning of the strike on September 15. Stellantis shares are down just 1 per cent.The Spring Hill walkout could hobble GM’s large pickup production as well as assembly of other popular GM vehicles. Ripple effects from an extended Spring Hill strike could boost the costs of the stalemate for GM well beyond the US$400 million a week the company reported last week.

GM is now the only Detroit automaker without a deal. Stellantis reached agreement with the UAW on Saturday and Ford on Wednesday. Union leaders will then fan out to regional meetings to explain the deals to members, who will then vote on whether to approve it. headtopics.com

Fain said on Saturday that local union leaders at Stellantis plants will come to Detroit on November 2 before the agreement is sent to members for ratification.Fain has been especially tough on Ford through the contract negotiations, despite the automaker having cultivated a collaborative relationship with the UAW in the past.

