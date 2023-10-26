Tze Yong storms into French Open quarters, Zii Jia crashes out

KUALA LUMPUR: Men’s singles shuttlers Ng Tze Yong and Lee Zii Jia experienced mixed fortunes in the French Open in Rennes today.

While 23-year-old Tze Yong marched into the quarterfinals by disposing of homester Arnaud Merkle 21-19, 21-8 in 47 minutes, Zii Jia’s quest for a second title this season ended when he lost 21-17, 11-21, 12-21 to eighth-seeded Li Shi Feng of China.

Tze Yong, the 2022 Commonwealth Games silver medallist, will face the winner of the second round clash between Taiwan’s Chou Tien Chen and Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn. Zii Jia won the Artic Open in Finland earlier this month and finished runner-up in the Denmark Open last week. headtopics.com

Women’s doubles pair Vivian Hoo and Lim Chiew Sien also crashed out after losing 8-21, 18-21 to Indonesia’s Apriyani Rahayu and Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti.

