Tze Yong reaches French Open semis

Ng Tze Yong made it into the last four of the French Open after Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn conceded a walkover.

PETALING JAYA: Shuttler Ng Tze Yong has reached the men's singles semi-finals of the French Open without having to lift his racquet. Tze Yong was scheduled to take on Thailand's reigning world champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the last eight but the latter conceded a walkover on Friday (Oct 27).

World No. 18 Tze Yong will face either China's reigning Asian Games gold medallist Li Shifeng or Indonesia's world No. 2 Anthony Ginting in the semi-finals in Rennes on Saturday (Oct 28).

