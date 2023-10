Tze Yong moves into French Open semifinals

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s sole remaining representative Ng Tze Yong qualified for the French Open badminton men’s singles semifinals in Rennes after receiving a walkover today.

His quarterfinal opponent, the fourth-seeded Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand, withdrew from the match at Glaz Arena. Tze Yong will next meet Li Shi Feng of China, who beat Indonesia’s Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 21-15, 21-13 in another quarterfinal match.

World No 18 Tze Yong beat Arnaud Merkle of France 21-19, 21-8 in 47 minutes yesterday to make the quarterfinals.

