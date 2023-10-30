Two recent mpox cases not linked to earlier ones, says Health DG

PETALING JAYA: There have been four cases of mpox infection reported to date with two new ones that are not linked to the first two cases, says the Health Ministry.

It said the third case was confirmed on Oct 21, involving a local found to have symptoms of fever and blisters on Oct 6. The fourth case, also a local, was a close contact of the third case and confirmed positive on Oct 23.

"Both (patients are) undergoing isolation in their houses and their condition is stable," Health director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan said in a statement on Monday (Oct 30). "Both have been denied travelling overseas in the last 21 days before they had the symptoms," he added.Its symptoms include fever and blisters on the face, palms, soles and private parts. headtopics.com

Dr Muhammad Radzi said the incubation period before symptoms appear is between five and 21 days and the infection usually heals without any special treatment needed. He advised medical practitioners to be on the lookout for individuals with possible mpox symptoms who seek treatment.

"District health clinics have to be notified if there are suspected carriers through the electronic notification system for investigation and (containment) measures to be taken," he added.Jailed bomoh probed for raping teen during 'treatment' headtopics.com

