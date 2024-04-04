Two men arrested for suspected involvement in unlicensed money lending activities

Police have arrested two local men suspected of being involved in assisting in unlicensed money lending activities through Operation Vulture in this city last Tuesday. Kelantan Police Chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said the two men were arrested at two separate locations, in front of a Chinese National School on Jalan Kelocor and Jalan Long Yunus Tanjung Chat, here at 10 am and 4 pm.
He said police, through the Commercial Crime Investigation Department's intelligence, had arrested a 39-year-old man driving a Proton Wira car under suspicious circumstances in front of the school. "As a result of the examination, a black Huawei Mate 30 Pro mobile phone and a Maxis SIM card were seized on suspicion of being used for unlicensed money lending business activities," he said
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »
Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »
Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »
Kuantan Police Conducts Operation 'Ops Samseng' & Catches Man in Dinosaur Onesie for SpeedingPeople want to get where they're going quickly. So if you exceed the speed limit by just a few miles per hour, there's still a slight chance of receiving a
Source: WORLDOFBUZZ - 🏆 19. / 53 Read more »
Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »
Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »