Two Killed in Anti-Government Protest in Panama

Two people were shot dead during an anti-government protest in Panama, escalating social tension in the country. The protests initially started over a mining contract signed with a Canadian mining firm, but have now expanded to wider discontent with the government. Roadblocks set up by protesters have caused significant financial losses and disruptions to daily life. Authorities have arrested one person in connection with the deaths, and there are claims that the shooter is a U.S. citizen.

Despite calls to end the protests, unions have vowed to continue until the mining contract is annulled

