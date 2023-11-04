Two detainees suspected of hacking into fast-food restaurant's digital menu screen believed to be involved in similar incident

The two detainees suspected of hacking into a fast-food restaurant’s digital menu screen in Kuala Langat are believed to be involved in a similar incident in the district, said Selangor Police Chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan. He said initial investigations found that the modus operandi of the two incidents are the same and the case is being investigated under Section 504 of the Penal Code and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955.

Both men, aged 26, were picked up in Petaling Jaya and Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, he said at a press conference after launching the 2023 Selangor Contingent's Amanita housing estate adoption programme at the Bandar Tasik Puteri activity centre in Rawang, Selangor here

