Two boys found drowned at Kedah prawn farm

The victims are five-year-old Muhammad Aidil Adha Mohd Ali and his three-year-old cousin Muhammad Syafiq Amsyar Abdul Syahid. Muhammad Aidil's father, Mohd Ali Abdul Rahman, 48, said that he was working at the prawn farm when his wife informed him about the disappearance of their son and their nephew.

He said his son was the sixth child out of seven siblings and would often accompany him while he worked in the prawn farm. "Before the incident, I saw him and his cousin playing with their pet rabbit under the shed, near the prawn pond. They both disappeared after a few minutes, leaving only the rabbit behind," he said.

Mohd Ali said the search for the children eventually led to the discovery of their lifeless bodies in the prawn pond after the net inside the pond was pulled up.When contacted, Kuala Muda OCPD Asst Comm Zaidy Che Hassan, confirmed that they received a report about the incident.

"The bodies of the two victims were taken to Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital (HSB), Alor Setar, for a post-mortem examination," he saidto our Premium Plan for an ad-free and unlimited reading experience!

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAILYEXPRESS_MY: KVC bags two golds, silver and two bronzes in chef competitionKENINGAU: Five students of Keningau Vocational College won two gold, one silver and two bronze medals in culinary arts, bakery and in the Young Chef International Culinary Challenge (YCICC) Skills Competition held in Kuantan Pahang on Oct 20- 22.

Source: DailyExpress_MY | Read more ⮕

WORLDOFBUZZ: Scary Footage Shows Tornado Touching Down in Kedah, Severely Damages 10 HousesThere was once a time where Malaysia was known to be a country without natural disasters. This was when the floods we had to endure didn't really do much

Source: WORLDOFBUZZ | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Singapore’s US$110,000-a-month mansion market grinds to a haltHalf of the 10 arrested in the money laundering scandal lived in such dwellings, tainting the luxury market.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Nationwide casting call in Malaysia for upcoming Singapore filmMANILA (Philippine Daily Inquirer/Asia News Network): Police are looking for evidence that will directly link the police officer identified as a “person of interest” in the disappearance of beauty queen, former Miss Batangas Catherine Camilon.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: Sarawak Premier: Singapore to set up consulate office in KuchingSIBU: Singapore has agreed to set up a Consulate office in Kuching to enhance bilateral relations between Sarawak and the Republic said Sarawak Premie...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Eight men in Singapore to be charged in separate cases of outrage of modestyMANILA (Philippine Daily Inquirer/Asia News Network): Police are looking for evidence that will directly link the police officer identified as a “person of interest” in the disappearance of beauty queen, former Miss Batangas Catherine Camilon.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕