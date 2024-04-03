Two 13-year-olds allegedly bullied by senior dorm mates in Sandakan

Two 13-year-olds were victims of bullying by their senior dorm mates at one of the secondary schools in Sandakan, alleges a teacher from the school. Sandakan OCPD Assistant Comm Abdul Fuad Abdul Malek said the report was lodged by a 56-year-old female teacher who claimed that the Form One students were bullied by two of their seniors on Monday (April 1).

"We have recorded statements from both victims and suspects, and the case will be investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation," he said. In a post on the TV Sabah Facebook page, it is learnt that the victims had lodged a complaint with a warden against the two seniors for escaping school through a drain behind the hostel. The suspects, believed to be siblings, later came and threatened the duo, armed with an iron rod taken from the bed frame and garbage shovel. Both victims were left traumatised and even missed their sahur for fear of bumping into the suspects

