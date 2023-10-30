Twitter takeover: One year later, X struggles with misinformation, advertising and usage decline

Musk has dismantled core features of what made Twitter, Twitter - its name and blue bird logo, its verification system, its Trust and Safety advisory group. Not to mention content moderation and hate speech enforcement. — APOne year ago, billionaire and new owner Elon Musk walked into Twitter's San Francisco headquarters with a white bathroom sink and a grin, fired its CEO and other top executives and began transforming the social media platform into what is now known as X.

He also fired, laid off or lost the majority of its workforce - engineers who keep the site running, moderators who keep it from being overrun with hate, executives in charge of making rules and enforcing them.

"Musk hasn’t managed to make a single meaningful improvement to the platform and is no closer to his vision of an ‘everything app,’ than he was a year ago," said Insider Intelligence analyst Jasmine Enberg."Instead, X has driven away users, advertisers, and now it has lost its primary value proposition in the social media world: Being a central hub for news.” headtopics.com

"Musk’s treatment of the platform as a technology company that he could remake in his vision rather than a social network fuelled by people and ad dollars has been the single largest cause of the demise of Twitter,” Enberg said.

On Thursday (Oct 26), for instance, a new report from the left-leaning nonprofit Media Matters found that numerous blue-checked X accounts with tens of thousands of followers claimed that the mass shooting in Maine was a"false flag,” planned by the government. headtopics.com

It's not just the platform's identity that's on shaky grounds. Twitter was already struggling financially when Musk purchased it for US$44bil (RM210.25bil) in a deal that closed Oct. 27, 2022, and the situation appears more precarious today. Musk took the company private, so its books are no longer public - but in July, the Tesla CEO said the company had lost about half of its advertising revenue and continues to face a large debt load.

