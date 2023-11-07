Twitter Integration to be Removed from PlayStation's Online Features

If you are a content creator or a frequent user of X, this news might surprise you. After almost 10 years, X (formerly known as Twitter) will be scrapped from PlayStation’s online features. Why did this happen? For your information, PlayStation users will lose access to the console's Twitter/X integration. As a result, this prevents you from posting new content directly from the console. That includes clips, screenshots, and trophy notifications saved in the console.

In addition, this change happened because of Twitter's API changes by Elon Musk. As a result, it cost Sony and Microsoft almost $42,000 (~RM195300) to gain Twitter API functionality. In case you didn’t know, the API is what allows PS users to access Twitter from their console. Moreover, this change is effective starting 13 November 2023. So, you might want to enjoy it while it lasts. But that is not the end of it, you can still upload your PlayStation content from your PS Mobile App. So, that should provide you with a good alternative for your content creation needs. What are your thoughts on this news? Stay tuned for more information and updates like this at TechNave

