Double joy: Twins Muhamad Amir (right) and Muhamad Amirul feeling jubilant at their graduation at Universiti Teknologi Petronas’ 23rd convocation in Perak. A total of 1,386 graduates received their scrolls at the event. — BernamaYesterday, the 23-year-old brothers graduated together at the 23rd Universiti Teknologi Petronas (UTP) convocation ceremony.

Muhamad Amir and younger twin Muhamad Amirul received their degrees in mechanical engineering, and electrical and electronics engineering respectively. The twins, who hail from Langkawi, Kedah, are proud that they can “gift” to their parents their success in obtaining an overall cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 3.5 and above.They told reporters yesterday about being together from primary school to secondary school “until we both managed to obtain degrees from the same university”.

Muhamad Amirul is working as an electrical engineer in a company in Penang while Muhamad Amir is looking for an opportunity to work in the oil and gas industry. The mother of the twins, Ku Syariah Ku Shaari, 59, said she and her husband Aziz Saad, 61, were thankful that their two youngest children successfully completed their education in the field of their choice. headtopics.com

“Since young, they have always been together. As a mother, I pray that their lives after this will go smoothly and they will be successful in this world and thereafter,” she said, Bernama reported.From the total, 114 graduates received the PhD, 198 a master’s degree and 1,074 their bachelor’s degree.

