TVB actress Katy Kung reveals she hasn't talked to her mum in 20 years

The TVB star said:"Everyone knows I was raised by my paternal grandfather and grandmother. It's been around 20 years since I last had a conversation with (my mother). "I only vaguely know that they live a happy life now, so I don't want to intrude. There are still many things I'm unclear about. All of the information I have comes from the media."

Earlier in July, Hong Kong media reported that Kung's estranged mother had a son after remarrying. Multiple reports also claimed that Kung's mum had been taking advantage of Hong Kong benefits despite owning a manufacturing site, car and house in China.

Kung grew up to be very independent no thanks to her childhood, and she became a model at the age of 14.actress said she didn't lose faith in love. Instead, it fuelled her desire to marry as she wanted to find someone she could rely on., Kung suffered physical abuse at the hand of an ex when she was younger and would always forgive him then out of fear of being alone.

The publication added that this experience has taught her the importance of self-reliance. She has since changed her mindset and no longer views marriage or starting a family as top priorities in life.Kung was also awarded the Favourite TVB Actress prize at the 2020 TVB Anniversary Awards for her role in action seriesAside from being an accomplished actress, Kung is also an entrepreneur. She opened a bakery earlier in February and launched a dessert shop in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong in August.

