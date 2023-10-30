Turkiye-Israel ties in tatters over Erdogan address

Israel said yesterday it was recalling its diplomatic staff from Turkiye after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivered a fierce attack on its military operation against Hamas militants in Gaza. — AFP picISTANBUL, Oct 29 — Israel said yesterday it was recalling its diplomatic staff from Turkiye after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivered a fierce attack on its military operation against Hamas militants in Gaza.
Israel and Turkiye — an overwhelmingly Muslim nation that forms the bulwark of Nato defences on the edge of the Middle East — had only just agreed to reappoint ambassadors last year. Hamas militants staged a surprise attack on October 7 during which they killed 1,400 people — mostly civilians — and seized more than 220 hostages.
“Of course, every country has the right to defend itself. But where is the justice in this case? There is no justice — just a vicious massacre happening in Gaza.” “Given the grave statements coming from Turkiye, I have ordered the return of diplomatic representatives there in order to conduct a re-evaluation of the relations between Israel and Turkiye,” he said in a statement.Israel had already ordered diplomatic staff out of Turkiye and several other regional countries as a security precaution earlier this month.“It is difficult to understand whom Cohen had instructed to return,” the Turkish diplomatic source said. headtopics.com