Tune Talk Pek Epik Prepaid: Beware of hidden quotas, speed caps and FUPs

has announced its latest prepaid offering called Pek Epik! which is said to have been carefully curated to cater to the surging demand for internet data especially among high-usage users. There are 4 Epik plan options priced between RM20 to RM50 per month but only one has 5G support.

For heavy data users, they are offering “unlimited 5G” for RM45/month and there’s also a 500GB option for RM50/month.On the surface, it looks pretty straightforward until you dig through the details. The Tune Talk Pek Epik offering has several layers of quota, speed-cap and Fair Usage Policy (FUP) which are not prominently displayed on their marketing materials.

According to the T&C, the 10GB data offers video streaming in standard definition (360p) for apps such as YouTube, Netflix and Facebook. Meanwhile, the "unlimited" usage for Chat & Navigation is subject to an FUP of 50GB with "Standard Definition" quality. Fortunately, you can use the 10GB quota for hotspot usage.which offers 30GB of 4G high-speed data along with unlimited calls and "unlimited" social, chat and video apps.

If you're wondering why Tune Talk is advertising 130GB data for Epik 35 as shown above, that's because the "extra" 100GB is for the FUP for the "unlimited" social, chat and video apps. According to the T&C, the Social, Chat & Video Apps shall be subjected to the Fair Usage Policy at 100GB and it provides a high-definition experience which Tune Talk has defined as 720p resolution. Take note that the "unlimited" bonus internet for social, chat and video apps is only for on-device use and it can't be shared via mobile hotspot.which is the only option that lets you enjoy faster 5G connectivity.

until further notice. If you've depleted your 5G FUP, it will utilise your base 30GB quota. Any hotspot usage will share the 30GB base quota.which offers a whopping 500GB of 4G data, unlimited calls and 5GB of hotspot for only. Despite the huge amount of data, hotspot usage is limited to the dedicated hotspot allocation instead of the larger 500GB quota.

