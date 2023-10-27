Tune Talk Introduces New Pek Epik! Prepaid Plans

First we have Tune Talk's EpikCall 20 plan which, as implied by its name, primarily focuses on calls and costs RM20 per month. Signing up for this option provides you with unlimited calls to all networks, 10GB internet, unlimited data usage for apps such as WhatsApp, WeChat and Google Maps, and 10GB hotspot.

Its RM35/month Epik 35 plan, on the other hand, offers 130GB internet and unlimited calls, as well as additional 5GB Hotspot and unlimited data usage for apps such as TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Netflix, X, WhatsApp, WeChat, Viber, imo, Line, Viu, Astro GO and iQIYI. We should point out that Tune Talk's website lists the plan's data quota as 30GB instead of 130GB, which is likely an error on the telco's end.Moving forward, there's the RM50/month Epik 50 plan for power users.

Last but not least is the telco's first-ever 5G prepaid SIM, the Epik5G 45 plan, which costs RM45/month. This package includes unlimited 5G with built-in 30GB internet, unlimited calls, and 30GB hotspot. Tune Talk notes that the 5G connectivity is subject to a Fair Usage Policy (FUP) of 70GB.Also keep in mind that all four newly introduced prepaid plans are valid for 30 days after activation, and unlimited app usages are also subject to FUP. headtopics.com

