Tube Girl Collaborates with Advocacy Group to Establish Education Fund for Palestinian Children

Sabrina Bahsoon, also known as 'Tube Girl' on TikTok, has collaborated with the refugee advocacy group Yayasan Geutanyoe Malaysia to establish an education fund for Palestinian children living as refugees in Malaysia. The fund will support the education of 14 students aged 6 to 16 at the Marifah International School. This will be their first experience of formal schooling, as they have previously only been able to study at home.

Sabrina, a law graduate from Durham University, was inspired by the values instilled by her parents to serve the community whenever possible





