Tuaran MP threatens Putrajaya over special grant for Sabah

KUALA LUMPUR: Sabah will consider re-filing its case to compel the federal government to pay the state a 40% net revenue special grant by July next year if Putrajaya fails to deliver, Wilfred Madius Tangau (PH-Tuaran) said.
“If it is not, we will re-file. We have every reason and right to do so,” Tangau said, following the winding up speech by Sabah, Sarawak affairs and special functions minister Armizan Ali. The minister said the RM300 million special grant allocated to Sabah was only an interim solution, and a fixed formula had yet to be agreed upon by the federal and state governments.
“If you don’t win in court, it will diminish our bargaining power in claiming these rights and interests,” Armizan said. Their lawyer, Nelson Angang, cited Article 112C and Section 2(1) of Part IV of the Tenth Schedule of the constitution in their demand. headtopics.com
