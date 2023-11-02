Trump 2024: Impeached, indicted – and popular as ever

If that sounds like the kind of resume unbecoming of a leader of the free world, millions of Americans disagree — and want nothing more than to see Donald Trump back at the helm. His numbers in a rematch with President Joe Biden, too, have been causing White House officials to break out in hives, with just one year to go until the country goes to the polls.

“He has given a contemporary voice to an enduring racism, sexism, xenophobia and anti-migrant sentiment that has been a part of the United States since its inception.” But his average favourability rating is three points higher now than it was on the eve of the violence.His influence in the recent contest for House of Representatives speaker — deploying his acolytes to bury a leading candidate deemed insufficiently loyal — demonstrated that elected Republicans still fear him.

The former president has spent the best part of a decade assuring Americans left behind by the modern economy that their grievances matter, and that he — uniquely — is willing to stand up for them against a hostile, corrupt corporate and media class.

Meanwhile the constellation of indictments, gag orders and negative newspaper articles merely reinforces the “witch hunt” narrative he serves up daily for his supporters. Evangelical Christians in particular see his role in the Supreme Court’s gutting of abortion rights as proof positive that he has fought for them like no other politician and deserves loyalty in return.

For Democrats frustrated by Trump’s bullet-proof support, left-leaning election strategist Zee Cohen-Sanchez has some advice: look past the true believers — the rally-goers who cry “witch hunt!” — to the waverers and the independents who swept him to power in 2016 and returned, less enthused, four years later.

