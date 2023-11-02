Trudeau faces backlash over Canada carbon tax exemption

Amid calls to provide relief from soaring costs of living, his ruling Liberals last week announced a three-year carbon tax exemption for home heating oil that advantages voters in Atlantic provinces.The Atlantic region is a Liberal stronghold, but Trudeau’s support in the four coastal provinces has plummeted since June when the carbon tax came into effect there.
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, meanwhile, threatened to stop collecting the carbon tax on natural gas, saying the exemption for heating oil effectively excluded his western province and created “two classes of taxpayers.”Trudeau refused to budge, telling reporters in Ottawa: “There will absolutely not be any other carve-outs or suspensions of the price on pollution.”
Ottawa, he said, would provide them with financial assistance to transition during the exemption period to heat pumps. According to government data, Canadians burn a lot of fossil fuels for heat, emitting about 37 megatonnes of CO2 per year, or almost six per cent of the nation’s total carbon emissions.
Malaysia Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: staronline | Read more ⮕
Source: staronline | Read more ⮕
Source: technavemy | Read more ⮕
Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕
Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕
Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕