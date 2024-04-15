Truck Driver Faces Charges for Fleeing Police and Causing Accident

: Seorang pemandu lori yang lari daripada sekatan jalan raya dan dikejar sejauh kira-kira 50 kilometer sebelum dia menghimpit motosikal ditunggang seorang anggota polis trafik ke laluan bertentangan, hari ini dihadapkan ke Mahkamah Majistret di sini atas tiga pertuduhan.

Pertuduhan dikemukakan mengikut Seksyen 307 Kanun Keseksaan yang membawa hukuman penjara maksimum 20 tahun dan denda jika sabit kesalahan. Sabit kesalahan boleh dipenjara tidak lebih lima tahun dan denda maksimum RM15,000, selain hilang kelayakan memegang atau mendapatkan lesen memandu minimum lima tahun, lesen memandu percubaan dibatalkan serta kesalahan akan ‘diendors’ pada lesen memandu.

Truck Driver Police Chase Accident Attempted Murder Court

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



theSundaily / 🏆 25. in MY

Malaysia Latest News, Malaysia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Third-Generation Triton Pick-Up Truck Showcased at Bangkok Motor ShowThe third-generation Triton pick-up truck from a well-known brand was showcased at the 2024 Bangkok International Motor Show. This model, which was first introduced in Thailand last year, is the brand's sixth-generation pick-up truck. It has also been released in Japan after a 12-year hiatus.

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »

Isuzu to Invest in Battery Cell and Electric Pick-Up Truck Manufacturing in ThailandIsuzu plans to invest one trillion Japanese yen (RM31.3 billion) through 2030, including budget for battery cell and electric pick-up truck manufacturing in Thailand. The investment is part of a wider budget for operations in Thailand, with a portion allocated for projects aiming to achieve carbon neutrality and digital transformation in the logistics sector.

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »

Cops arrests man who rammed truck into policeman five months agoSINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) will suspend flights to Chengdu and Chongqing from March 31, less than five months after flights to the two Chinese cities resumed.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

Man who rammed truck into policeman five months ago, arrestedKANGAR: Police arrested a 43-year-old man yesterday (March 21) who allegedly rammed his Mitsubishi Pajero into a policeman while attempting to flee a ...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

QuickCheck: Did a man pull a gun on a tow truck operator in Cheras?Yeoh is featured in several photos: a solo shot, with the cast of the movie and a close-up with co-star Jeff Goldblum.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

Garbage Truck with Brake Failure Damages 14 VehiclesFourteen vehicles were damaged when a garbage truck with brake failure collided with them at a traffic light. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident and the driver has been tested negative for prohibited substances.

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »