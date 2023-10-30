Tributes pour in after ‘Friends’ actor Matthew Perry’s shock death

LOS ANGELES, Oct 30 — Shock over the sudden death ofstar Matthew Perry rippled through Hollywood and beyond Sunday, as the beloved sitcom’s creators paid tribute to the actor and fans gathered outside the New York apartment building featured on the show.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother,” Perry’s family said in a statement toThis was “The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken”, co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane as well executive producer Kevin Bright said in a joint statement alluding to the titles of“We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened... It still seems impossible,” they said in the statement sent to AFP.

“He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart.”And in New York’s West Village, fans converged outside theFloral tributes are left for actor Matthew Perry outside the apartment building which was used as the exterior shot in the TV show ‘Friends’ in New York. — AFP pic headtopics.com

, which followed the lives of six New Yorkers navigating adulthood, dating and careers, drew a massive global following.He attended multiple rehabilitation clinics to combat addiction to painkillers and alcohol. In 2018 he suffered a burst colon, related to drug usage, and underwent multiple surgeries., published last year, Perry described going through detox dozens of times. He dedicated the book to “all of the sufferers out there,” and wrote in the prologue: “I should be dead.

His father was a US actor and his mother a Canadian journalist who worked as a spokesperson for Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau.

