Trees fall, five cars damaged during heavy rain in Selangor

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director (Operations) Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said it dispatched fire engines to the affected areas, including one in Jalan PJU 5/15 in Kota Damansara, near here, where a tree fell on five cars at about 3.36 pm.

“The Persiaran Meranti area in Bandar Sri Damansara was also affected when seven trees fell, causing road and traffic obstruction at about 3.31 pm. “A similar incident occurred at Jalan Pulau Angsa, Bandar Nusa Rhu here at 4.20 pm when two trees collapsed and obstructed traffic,” he said.

Ahmad Mukhlis said work to remove the fallen trees is being carried out and no injuries were reported. Meanwhile, the National Botanical Gardens Shah Alam, through its Instagram post, said the park will be closed tomorrow for cleaning work following this afternoon’s heavy rain.

“For the safety of everyone, the National Botanical Gardens Shah Alam will be closed on Nov 2 (tomorrow) until cleaning work is completed and the situation permits,” it said.

