Travel agents to answer for Chinese tourists overstaying, says Saifuddin

“Since Oct 15, we have been giving visa-on-arrival for Chinese tourists, who will be managed through registered tourism agencies. “If they don’t leave after 30 days, we will look for the tourism agencies. If we revoke their licences, they will also be in trouble, so the control element is there, making it easier for us,” Saifuddin said.

He added that the government would use the biometric data to monitor tourists’ movements in and out of the country. “If they overstay, they will be blacklisted. If they want to come again, they will be issued a notice of entry rejection, or ‘not to land’ (NTL),” Saifuddin said in his winding up speech in the Dewan Rakyat.

He was responding to a question from Shahidan Kassim (PN-Arau) regarding foreign tourist entries, including actions by the government against those who overstayed.Last year, the home ministry said more than 1.2 million Chinese visitors had overstayed between 2018 and 2021.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

STARONLINE: Bodycams on cops by 2025, says SaifuddinSINGAPORE (The Straits Times/Asia News Network): A viral TikTok video claiming that a Grab rider is flying to Singapore to buy chicken rice for his customer in Thailand is a work of fiction, a Grab spokesperson said on Monday (Oct 30).

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: No action needed under Sedition Act against Dr Mahathir, says SaifuddinULU YAM: A woman was crushed to death when a tree fell on her car as she was driving along Jalan Ulu Yam-Gombak here.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Datuk Azmir Saifuddin kini CEO FinasDatuk Azmir Saifuddin kini CEO Finas

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Azmir Saifuddin dilantik CEO FinasFinas dalam kenyataan hari ini memaklumkan pelantikan itu adalah bagi tempoh dua tahun hingga 31 Okt 2025.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Azmir Saifuddin appointed as new Finas CEOHis appointment is effective from tomorrow and is for a two-year period.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Azmir Saifuddin is new Finas CEOKUALA LUMPUR: A driver drove straight to the Cyberjaya fire station after seeing a large python emerging from the hood of his moving car.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕