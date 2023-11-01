Travel agents to answer for Chinese tourists overstaying, says Saifuddin

“Since Oct 15, we have been giving visa-on-arrival for Chinese tourists, who will be managed through registered tourism agencies. “If they don’t leave after 30 days, we will look for the tourism agencies. If we revoke their licences, they will also be in trouble, so the control element is there, making it easier for us,” Saifuddin said.
He added that the government would use the biometric data to monitor tourists’ movements in and out of the country. “If they overstay, they will be blacklisted. If they want to come again, they will be issued a notice of entry rejection, or ‘not to land’ (NTL),” Saifuddin said in his winding up speech in the Dewan Rakyat.
He was responding to a question from Shahidan Kassim (PN-Arau) regarding foreign tourist entries, including actions by the government against those who overstayed.Last year, the home ministry said more than 1.2 million Chinese visitors had overstayed between 2018 and 2021.
Malaysia Headlines
