Trash-filled Roadside on the Way to Gua Musang

Recently, automotive influencer Hezeri Samsuri shared a video on his social media account, revealing the litter-filled condition on the roadside. The video showed piles of trash along the highway from Merapoh, Pahang to Gua Musang, Kelantan. Many Muslims traveling back to their hometowns for Aidilfitri are making stops at Rest and Service Areas (R&R) to break their fast. However, some individuals have chosen to have their iftar by the roadside, resulting in the accumulation of litter.

This issue has gained attention on social media

