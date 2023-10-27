‘Traitor’ Lukaku set to receive hostile reception against ex-club Inter

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku has seven goals in nine appearances between Serie A and the Europa League for AS Roma. (AP pic)

Now on loan at Roma from Chelsea, Lukaku will be blasted by 50,000 whistles distributed by Inter’s hardcore fans who will lead an assault on the ears of a former hero they now consider a traitor. The Belgium striker was once an idol, winning Serie A in 2021 before being sold to Chelsea that summer for well over €100 million, as a club weighed down by debts tried desperately to get their accounts in order.

Despite a difficult return to Italy dogged by injuries, in which he largely played second fiddle to Edin Dzeko, Inter then vowed to try and sign him permanently, offloading Andre Onana for €55 million in an attempt to raise funds.

It was that manoeuvre which definitively soured relations between Lukaku and both fans and the club – whose hierarchy were livid – with even Lautaro Martinez publicly saying that he was “hurt” by his former striker partner’s behaviour.

Lukaku, too, is having a positive start to life in Rome after being welcomed to the capital by thousands of fans in August and being reunited with his former coach at Manchester United, Jose Mourinho. Roma will be missing talisman Paulo Dybala and midfielders Lorenzo Pellegrini and Renato Sanches for the trip north, while Mourinho is also suspended after being sent off at the end of Sunday's last-gasp 1-0 win over Monza.

“He won a league title and some cups, something that something like 200 players have done in Inter’s history,” he said.

