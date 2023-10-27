‘Traitor’ Lukaku awaits hostile return to leaders Inter

Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring the team’s second goal during the UEFA Europa League Group G day 3 football match between AS Roma and Slavia Prague at the Olympic stadium on October 26, 2023 in Rome. AFPPIX: Romelu Lukaku is set for possibly the most hostile reception of his career when he returns to the San Siro to face Serie A leaders Inter Milan on a bumper Sunday in which champions Napoli host AC Milan.

Lukaku is guilty in the fans' eyes of abandoning Inter not once, but twice, and it was the manner of his second exit in the summer which definitively turned supporters against him. It was Inter who extracted him from Chelsea on loan last year after a dreadful season in the Premier League, his time at the Blues over even if they are still technically his club.

However just as Inter were closing in on a deal with Chelsea, Lukaku vanished, not answering calls and even making noises towards Milan and Juventus, Inter fans' fiercest rivals. “After all we’ve been through over the years, all the things we’ve experienced, I was disappointed,“ he said at the time.Martinez has firmly put the affair behind him however, the Argentina striker netting 12 goals in as many matches in all competitions in a blistering start to the season alongside new attacking ally Marcus Thuram. headtopics.com

Seven goals in nine appearances between Serie A and the Europa League have been a bright spot for Roma, who are seventh and only three points off the Champions League spots despite a tricky opening few months which have featured a raft of injuries.

Mourinho could not resist goading Inter fans on Wednesday, telling reporters that “I didn’t know he was so important to them”. Inter have a great chance to extend their one-point lead on Milan who take on a Napoli side buoyed by Tuesday's 1-0 win at Union Berlin which boosted their hopes of reaching the last 16 of the Champions League. headtopics.com

