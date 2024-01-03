Traffic Congestion Expected to Worsen in Malaysia

Traffic jams are not something out of the ordinary for Malaysians, with many “accepting” it as part of life, but congestion has worsened and experts say it will be a bigger headache this year. Road safety expert Assoc Prof Law Teik Hua said the outlook for roads in the Klang Valley and major highways in 2024 appear to lean towards worsening conditions due to the continued increase in vehicle ownership, among others.

“The ongoing trend of increasing vehicle ownership is expected to persist, amplifying congestion concerns,” said Law, who heads Universiti Putra Malaysia’s Road Safety Research Centre. Many motorists can relate to how a one-way trip from Melaka to the Klang Valley, which usually takes about two and a half hours, can turn into a five-hour crawl. For writer Jarod Wong, 34, this was his recent nightmare with the jam beginning right upon exiting the Ayer Keroh toll plaz





