Traders: Ending chicken subsidy and control is not licence to raise prices

: From Wednesday, chicken prices will be determined by market forces after the government announced terminating chicken price control and subsidies today as a measure to reduce leakages enjoyed by foreigners and high-income earners.
Although the announcement was a relief to the traders, some of them who were met insisted that it was not a license for them to raise prices arbitrarily and did not want to burden consumers who were also affected by the cost of living.
“I understand and agree with the government’s move to avoid subsidy leakage but at the same time KPDN needs to step up monitoring after this to ensure that prices do not burden consumers,“ said Mohammad Hafiz. headtopics.com
“Currently sellers or traders are more comfortable to sell below the control price because the price of chicken is stable and there is a huge supply of chicken. The effect of ceasing the subsidy will not be felt in the near term but if there is a price increase, it may not reach more than RM10 for one kg,“ he said.
“ If the wholesaler raises price, we have to increase the price a little to cover the cost of rental because I don’t charge for slaughtering. If the price is maintained, I have no problem selling at the same price,“ he said. headtopics.com
In Negeri Sembilan, a chicken farmer in Kota, Rembau, Saiful Azman Mohd Zin, 47, who welcomed the government’s move, also suggested that the price of corn feed for poultry could be lowered to ensure that the price of chicken would remain low, thus not burdening consumers.
Sharing the same view, food trader, Samiha Abdul Hadi, 35, also hopes that chicken traders will not raise the price of chicken arbitrarily.