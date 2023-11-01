Toyota expands Crown line-up with all-new Crown Signia

In October last year, Toyota introduced the Crown Crossover for the United States (it’s simply called the Crown there), which marked the return of the Crown nameplate in the market. Fast forward a year and a few weeks, the Japanese carmaker has now expanded the line-up to include the all-new Crown Signia.and the aforementioned Crossover. Set to arrive in US dealerships in the summer of 2024, the Crown Signia, like theThis sees an electronic CVT (E CVT) paired with a 2.

5 litre naturally-aspirated inline-four petrol engine that is augmented by two electric motors. The AWD portion of the system comes in the form of an electric motor in the rear axle, which contributes to a total system output of 246 PS (243 hp). Said figure is more than the Crown Sedan that packs 239 PS (236 hp), although the lifted fastback (Crown Crossover) is also available with a 2.4 litre turbocharged hybrid system making 345 PS (340 hp). With these figures and the AWD hybrid powertrain, the Crown Signia is capable of towing up to 1,225 kg. Toyota also provided a preliminary combined fuel consumption of 1

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAİLYEXPRESS_MY: Toyota ups North Carolina EV plant investment by $8 billionNEW YORK: New York: Toyota will significantly expand an electric battery plant in North Carolina, ramping up a bet on zero-emission vehicles in the United States , the automaker announced Tuesday.

Source: DailyExpress_MY | Read more »

FMTODAY: Toyota hikes annual forecast as first-half net profit doublesImproved supply chains and a weaker yen bolster profits, lifting the revised outlook to US$26.1 billion.

Source: fmtoday | Read more »

FMTODAY: Toyota’s global sales, output hit record 5.6 million vehiclesApril–September sales surged 8.3% year-on-year, thanks to strong demand and improved supply chains.

Source: fmtoday | Read more »

PAULTAN: Toyota X-Van Gear concept shown – three-row van features sliding doors, configurable seating layoutThe Toyota X-Van Gear concept is being shown at the Japan Mobility Show 2023, where it is being shown with fellow Toyota Auto Body creation, the Global Hiace BEV Concept. Measuring 4,695 mm long, 1,820 …

Source: paultan | Read more »

UMONLİNE: Toyota lancar model Alphard 2024 di Malaysia, harga RM538,000 Toyota melancarkan Alphard generasi keempat (termasuk kembarnya Vellfire) secara rasmi di Malaysia model yang lebih mewah.

Source: UMonline | Read more »

PAULTAN: 2025 Toyota Camry Debuts in the US with Hybrid PowertrainLadies and gentlemen, say hello to the all-new, ninth-generation Toyota Camry, which will only be offered with hybrid power in the United States . How do you like the new design of the D-segment sedan?

Source: paultan | Read more »