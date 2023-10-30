Tough Times Ahead for PMX Under Sultan Johor's Reign as Next King, Says TMJ

KJ was merely concerned about the “unspoken conventions” of the royalties to NOT talk about politics.

In his latest episode of the podcast Keluar Sekejap, KJ had the honor to speak to the crown prince of Johor, and they had a lot to talk about, especially after his father, Sultan Ibrahim ibni Sultan Iskandar was appointed as the next King of Malaysia.

One of the things they discussed on the podcast was the “fate” of PM Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim, and according to TMJ, it sounds like tough times are ahead for our PM.TMJ emphasised that his father is a no-nonsense King, and he’ll be strict but a caring ruler. For instance, TMJ said that Johor MB had to consult Sultan Ibrahim prior to making any decisions, where he would also receive honest opinions from TMJ’s father. headtopics.com

“He will not budge when it involves the national’s best interest, and I think he will do the same at the federal level.” TMJ also highlighted that his father has vast knowledge on everything and pointed out that it’s not a good idea to lie to him, adding that his father will not put on a smile but deep down, he’s caring and understanding.

“From trees, to the fertiliser, to the military weaponry, he knows everything. And he knows the system well, which is why I believe my father has his own agenda.” TMJ also predicts that his father will focus on execution and not just planning alone, saying he’s 100% certain about it. the unity government is bound to have a lot on its place under Sultan Johor’s reign?Also read: “You’re being watched” – Sultan Johor Reminds Civil Servants to Avoid Corruption & Spend Within Their Means headtopics.com

