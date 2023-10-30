Touch ‘n Go Launches 'Oyen' Cat Charm For RM30

Touch ‘n Go has added a new charm to its Furry series, this time in the form of the beloved orange tabby cat, colloquially called 'Oyen'. The new cat charm is the second product in the lineup following the rabbit charm from earlier this year.

Unlike the rabbit, it's not a circular charm but rather it's in the form of an Oyen cutout, with the adorable feline depicted in embroidery. It comes with a keychain ring and a strap, so you will be able to attach it as an accessory to your phone, bag, wallet, or anything else that you might carry around on the daily.Just like its previous charms, it has the same capabilities as the Enhanced TnG card which comes with NFC support.

