Tottenham go 5 points clear with 2-1 win at Palace

Crystal Palace’s Jordan Ayew (right) and Tottenham Hotspur’s Richarlison battle for the ball during their English Premier League match. (PA/AP pic)

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur opened a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League with a 2-1 victory at Crystal Palace as their unbeaten start to the season continued on Friday. Ange Postecoglou’s side were matched by London rivals Palace throughout an even opening period but took charge once a Joel Ward own goal gave them the lead shortly after the break.

Spurs captain Son Heung-min then tapped in his eighth league goal of the season after 66 minutes to effectively seal the points and the visitors were in cruise control until Jordan Ayew struck in stoppage time for Palace. headtopics.com

James Maddison was involved in both goals with the former Leicester City player again outstanding for the visitors. Tottenham’s eighth win from 10 games put them on 26 points – their best start to a top-flight season since 1960-61. They are five points clear of champions Manchester City and Arsenal, who have yet to play this weekend.Subscribe to our newsletter and get news delivered to your mailbox.

Read more:

fmtoday »

Man arrested for crashing car into Johor palace gatesPolice say the suspect has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs. Read more ⮕

GE15: The cars of state rulers entering Istana Negara; Rolls-Royce, Range Rover, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, AudiThe latest announcement by Istana Negara is that Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has been appointed as the 10th prime minister of Malaysia, following the convening of state rulers at the national palace this morning. The … Read more ⮕

M’sia clear on stance in WHO Pandemic Treaty, IHR negotiationsFormer Chinese premier Li Keqiang, a reform-minded bureaucrat once tipped as the country's future leader only to be eclipsed by President Xi Jinping, died Friday. He was 68. Read more ⮕

Health DG: M'sia clear on stance in WHO Pandemic Treaty, IHR negotiationsPUTRAJAYA: Malaysia&039;s stance on the Pandemic Treaty of the World Health Organisation Convention Agreement (WHO CA+) and the amendment of the Internati... Read more ⮕

Malaysia committed to adopting clear, energy efficient technologies, says LokeTragedy struck at The Geong, a popular tourist attraction located in the Limpakuwus Pine Forest in Banyumas regency, Central Java on Wednesday. The attraction’s iconic 10m-high glass bridge unexpectedly gave way, leaving one dead and three others injured. Read more ⮕

Ringgit opens stronger on tepid market sentimentInvestors expect another quarter-point increase in the US federal funds rate. Read more ⮕