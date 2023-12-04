Top Ten Video Game Sequels Chosen by Readers

Earlier this week, we asked you all to give us your choice for the best video game sequel. Any sequel would count and everyone was free to suggest any game they wanted, no matter how old, obscure, or divisive. And we tallied up all the answers, crunched the numbers, and figured out your top ten sequels.
Before we get to the games that made the cut, a few honorable mentions that some folks named but just didn’t get quite enough love to make our list: Uncharted 2, Titanfall 2, Resident Evil 2, Super Mario 64, Ms. Pac-Man, Batman: Arkham City, and Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II. Now, here are your choices for the best video game sequels of all time. (And sorry in advance that your favorite didn’t make it.) Mass Effect 2 This was your clear front runner, with the most comments and support. Oddly, most people just said Mass Effect 2 and didn’t provide any in-depth explanation. I get the feeling a lot of people think this is the best sequel and don’t see the need to defend it or explain their choice. And as someone who loves ME2 (it’s the best Mass Effect game), I get i
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »
Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72 Read more »
Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »
Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »
Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »
Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »