Top selling model refreshed with more goodies

Now in its fifth generation, the classy New City which was refreshed in August, is available in five variants – S, E, V, RS and e:HEV RS. The RS variants get the additional sporty RS appearance that includes a new Honeycomb Front Grille, new Front Lower Grille, new Rear Diffuser, new Side Skirting, newly designed “RS” emblem and new 16-inch Dual-Tone Alloy Wheels.

The 60:40 Split Rear Seat Configuration allows for extra-long cargo to be carried easily while two rear Type C USB ports enable back passengers of the E, V and RS variants to charge their mobile devices conveniently while on the go.The Enhanced Multi-Angle Rear View Camera in the E, V and RS variants also increases safety during reversing by widening the driver’s field of vision.

This smooth-driving hybrid is also equipped with Deceleration Selector Paddles for power regeneration and to decelerate the vehicle without stepping on the brake pedal. When it comes to safety, the New City is highly specified with six airbags and the full suite of Honda SENSING as standard items for all variants.

