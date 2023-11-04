Top official at major Chinese bank under investigation for corruption

A top official at one of China’s biggest state-owned banks is under investigation for suspected corruption, the ruling Communist Party announced today. The party’s top anti-corruption watchdog said Zhang Hongli was “suspected of serious disciplinary and legal violations”, an official byword for alleged graft. Zhang previously served as the vice chief of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), one of the world’s largest banks.

China’s President Xi Jinping has waged a sweeping campaign on deep-seated official corruption since coming to power a decade ago.Proponents say the policy promotes clean governance, while critics say it helps Xi purge political rivals

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

STARONLİNE: Money laundering accused on the run from Chinese authorities, came to S’pore in 2021: ProsecutorKUALA LUMPUR: A clinic assistant in Singapore pleaded not guilty in the Ampang Sessions Court here to a charge of making offensive postings against the eighth Prime Minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, through Face­book three years ago.

Source: staronline | Read more »

DAİLYEXPRESS_MY: 15 Chinese tourists cheat death after their tour bus crash in SempornaSEMPORNA: Fifteen Chinese tourists cheated death after their tour bus crashed in an accident with a lorry near the Lepa Roundabout along Jalan Semporna-Tawau, here, Thursday.

Source: DailyExpress_MY | Read more »

DAİLYEXPRESS_MY: 15 Chinese tourists cheat death as their tour bus crashes in SempornaSEMPORNA: Fifteen Chinese tourists cheated death after their tour bus crashed in an accident with a lorry near the Lepa Roundabout along Jalan Semporna-Tawau, here, Thursday.

Source: DailyExpress_MY | Read more »

DAİLYEXPRESS_MY: One Chinese tourist killed in Semporna tour bus-lorry crash yesterday actuallySEMPORNA: A Chinese tourist was killed after his tour bus crashed in an accident with a lorry at KM21 of Jalan Semporna-Tawau, here, Thursday, contrary to yesterday's official report that all 15 Chinese tourists escaped injuries, police said.

Source: DailyExpress_MY | Read more »

FMTODAY: Blackpink star Lisa removed from Chinese social media after cabaret showHong Kong actress Angelababy was also blocked from Weibo after allegedly having attended the star’s burlesque performance.

Source: fmtoday | Read more »

GİZMOCHİNA: Chinese EV Makers Outperform Tesla in EV Sales, Li Auto and Xpeng Set Monthly Delivery RecordsChina EV market thrives with domestic brands outperforming Tesla, aiming for 8.5 million electric vehicle sales.

Source: gizmochina | Read more »