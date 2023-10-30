Top occupations for 2022

As such, we have to rely on R&D in advanced countries such as the US. The US Bureau of Labour Statistics (BLS) is a good source of information.

According to the US Bureau of Labour Statistics (BLS), it is projected that several occupations and industries will be either the fastest-growing careers or those that will decline in 2022 – 2023. As students, teachers, counsellors and parents, such information will benefit our youth in choosing the right career pathways.

It’s no surprise, then, that this sector is predicted to be a juggernaut in employment opportunities, accounting for a staggering 45pc of all new jobs in the US. Even in Malaysia, the government is talking about bringing health care workers (nurses, doctors, etc) from neighbouring countries to work in Malaysia. 2. Professional, Scientific and Technical Services headtopics.com

Our increasingly digitalized world requires more advanced IT products and services. As we become more interconnected and businesses leverage technology to drive efficiency and innovation, the demand for experts in these fields will soar. 3. Digital Economy Boost

Many shops and shopping malls in our towns have dwindled and closed down. The trend is to buy online. At the same time, there are also jobs that are expected to decline. People opt for Grab rather than calling for a taxi. 1. Manufacturing headtopics.com

