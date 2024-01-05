TNG Digital and Visa Donate US$251,000 to United Voice to Empower Individuals with Learning Disabilities

TNG Digital and Visa have donated US$251,000 to United Voice to empower individuals with learning disabilities. For each card application, $0.43 was contributed to United Voice. The collaboration aims to support ongoing and future projects for individuals with learning disabilities.





