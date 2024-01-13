TNB integrates passion for hockey into CSR initiatives

NATIONAL utility company Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) has seamlessly integrated its passion for sports, particularly hockey, into its corporate social responsibility initiatives. Since the 1970s, TNB has been synonymous with the sport, leaving an indelible mark on the growth of hockey in Malaysia – including producing many world-class national players.

Beyond the domains of energy, TNB has actively pursued environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices, emphasising the vital role of sports in fostering a harmonious and united society





