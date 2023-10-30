TMJ: Welfare of rakyat to be top priority of Sultan Ibrahim's reign

JOHOR BARU: The welfare of Malaysians in general will become the top priority when Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar ascends as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong next year.

Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Ibni Sultan Ibrahim said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will also be in for a"tough time" as his father is more hands-on in his approach.This is based on what has been practised by the Johor Sultan with the state government, where any decision made by the Mentri Besar must first be presented to His Majesty for approval, he added.

“He (Sultan Ibrahim) is very clear about his agenda, and I am sure that he will share his thoughts and views with the Prime Minister. I think it will be a very interesting time. “When it comes to the national best interest, he will be a no-nonsense Yang di-Pertuan Agong; he is strict but very understanding. Whatever is good for the country, he will hold on to that principle,” he said during a Keluar Sekejap podcast session hosted by former Umno members Khairy Jamaluddin and Shahril Hamdan posted on YouTube on Sunday (Oct 29). headtopics.com

Sultan Ibrahim is also a detail-oriented person who has vast knowledge of various topics, including agriculture, development and military equipment, and knows the system of the government very well, he added.Earlier, at a special meeting of the Conference of Rulers held at Istana Negara on Friday (Oct 27) Sultan Ibrahim, 65, was unanimously elected to become the 17th King of Malaysia.

