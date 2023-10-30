TMJ says Anwar needs to be more decisive on critical issues, casts doubt over PM’s men

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Ibrahim said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim needs to be more decisive for the sake of Malaysia and its people.

Also known by his Malay moniker Tengku Mahkota Johor (TMJ), he said Anwar needs to be more assertive and bolder on critical issues, and he questioned the prime minister’s advisers.“I am uncertain whether he has a good team, I don’t think he does,” Tunku Ismail said on the most recent episode of, the podcast hosted by former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin and former Umno information chief Shahril Hamdan.

The prince also stressed the importance of executing decisions promptly, highlighting that good intentions alone are not sufficient for effective governance.Advertisement “Sometimes, even if it means being hated for making a good decision for the country, you have to bite the bullet,” he said.Advertisement headtopics.com

