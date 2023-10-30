TMJ hopes to see KJ and Shahril return to Umno

Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim (centre) said Malaysia’s future depends on politicians who are ‘young and capable’ like Khairy Jamaluddin (left) and Shahril Hamdan. (Keluar Sekejap Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA: Johor crown prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim expressed hope that Khairy Jamaluddin and Shahril Hamdan would return to Umno as Malaysia’s future depends on politicians who are “young and capable” like them.

“I want to see qualified people in the government or running this country, (politicians) should not be judged only based on seniority, but also merit. “That’s why I hope you two will go back to Umno,” he said on the latest episode of the “Keluar Sekejap” podcast, hosted by Khairy and Shahril.On Feb 15, Tunku Ismail, or TMJ as he is popularly known, announced that he had appointed Khairy as the state’s youth adviser and also as a board member at the Johor Darul Takzim (JDT) football club, which he owns. headtopics.com

On the podcast, the Johor crown prince explained that he offered Khairy the posts because he believed in his capabilities and also in a show of protest against Umno’s decision. “That was my way of showing my disagreement with certain leaders in Umno (who sacked you), but it’s not my place to interfere. And that’s my way of showing support because you need good people to run the country in times like this. And of course, it’s because we are friends,” Tunku Ismail added.

Meanwhile, Tunku Ismail added that the future generation of politicians in Malaysia should be judged based on their qualifications and pragmatism. “If you are young and more of a populist and speak about theory rather than what could work on the ground, then you shouldn’t be in politics. headtopics.com

Anwar needs to execute, lacks decisiveness, says TMJTunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim also says the prime minister does not have a good team. Read more ⮕

Anwar perlu fokus ‘laksana lebih’, bukan jaga hati semua, kata TMJTunku Mahkota Johor berkata, perdana menteri perlu lebih berani dalam membuat sebarang keputusan demi kebaikan negara. Read more ⮕

Forge on with Palestine Solidarity Week in schools, says Umno manSupreme Council member Puad Zarkashi says the images that have been shared online of students and teachers carrying toy guns are not representative of the programme. Read more ⮕

Johor will set up a task force to address water quality in riversMELAKA: A sleeping driver caused his car to sink into the Straits of Malacca after high tide swept up the vehicle. Read more ⮕

PH tanding PRK Kemaman jika UMNO tidak minatPH Terengganu bersedia untuk bertanding pada Pilihan Raya Kecil (PRK) Parlimen Kemaman sekiranya UMNO tidak berminat Read more ⮕

Queen Melts Hearts After Video Of Her Hugging Her Brother, The Sultan of Johor Goes ViralThe current queen, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah was also there and waiting anxiously outside the room when the meeting was happening. This moment Read more ⮕