TMJ hopes to see KJ and Shahril return to Umno

Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim (centre) said Malaysia’s future depends on politicians who are ‘young and capable’ like Khairy Jamaluddin (left) and Shahril Hamdan. (Keluar Sekejap Facebook pic)
PETALING JAYA: Johor crown prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim expressed hope that Khairy Jamaluddin and Shahril Hamdan would return to Umno as Malaysia’s future depends on politicians who are “young and capable” like them.
“I want to see qualified people in the government or running this country, (politicians) should not be judged only based on seniority, but also merit. “That’s why I hope you two will go back to Umno,” he said on the latest episode of the “Keluar Sekejap” podcast, hosted by Khairy and Shahril.On Feb 15, Tunku Ismail, or TMJ as he is popularly known, announced that he had appointed Khairy as the state’s youth adviser and also as a board member at the Johor Darul Takzim (JDT) football club, which he owns. headtopics.com
On the podcast, the Johor crown prince explained that he offered Khairy the posts because he believed in his capabilities and also in a show of protest against Umno’s decision. “That was my way of showing my disagreement with certain leaders in Umno (who sacked you), but it’s not my place to interfere. And that’s my way of showing support because you need good people to run the country in times like this. And of course, it’s because we are friends,” Tunku Ismail added.
Meanwhile, Tunku Ismail added that the future generation of politicians in Malaysia should be judged based on their qualifications and pragmatism. “If you are young and more of a populist and speak about theory rather than what could work on the ground, then you shouldn’t be in politics. headtopics.com
