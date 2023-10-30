TM deploys extra international internet gateways to boost high-speed connectivity in Sabah and Sarawak

has announced that it has successfully deployed two additional International Internet Gateways (IGW) which will improve global Internet traffic performance in Sabah and Sarawak. These IGWs will serve as crucial hubs for international internet traffic exchange as part of TM’s commitment to continuously expand its local network infrastructure and offer high-speed internet connectivity in East Malaysia.

The two IGWs are located in Penampang in Sabah and Stampin in Sarawak. The two IGWs will strengthen TM Global’s existing Internet Exchange (IX) nodes which include Kota Kinabalu, Inanam, Elopura, Menggatal and Putatan in Sabah, and Kuching, Bintulu, Miri, Petra Jaya, Kuala Baram and Tabuan Jaya in Sarawak.

According to TM, this network expansion will enable TM’s customers in East Malaysia and the neighbouring region to access global internet traffic via the most efficient route. It added that the new IGWs will significantly enhance connectivity speed and reliability for businesses, service providers and their end-customers as it will reduce the need to route traffic back to West Malaysia. headtopics.com

TM Global’s Executive Vice President Khairul Liza Ibrahim said “As a strategic partner to enable Malaysia’s digital agenda, the deployment of these new IGWs reinforces our mission to connect Malaysia globally.

“More importantly, these IGWs help bridge the digital divide between urban and rural areas in Sabah and Sarawak, benefitting densely populated areas and enhancing Internet coverage for communities in smaller towns and remote locations. This will help drive digital opportunities for education, job prospects and entrepreneurship that will uplift these communities into the digital economy. headtopics.com

“This amplified network reach also empowers TM Global to curate a more enriched digital experience, facilitating the global dissemination of substantial content at faster speeds while minimising latency. This advancement aligns with the progressive trajectory of 5G technology, demonstrating our unwavering dedication to position Malaysia as a trusted digital hub within the ASEAN region,” she concluded.

