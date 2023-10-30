TM Announces New International Internet Gateways In Sabah, Sarawak

TM, via its TM Global arm, announced the successful deployment of two International Internet Gateways (IGW) in Sabah and Sarawak. Located in Penampaing and Stampin respectively, these add to the list of 11 existing internet exchange (IX) nodes across the two states.

More importantly, the addition of these two IGWs would mean improving the speed and reliability of the internet connection for locals. Having these two additional nodes would mean users will be able to access global internet traffic via the most efficient route by reducing the need to route internet traffic to Peninsular Malaysia.

Khairul Liza Ibrahim, executive vice president of TM Global, says that the addition of these two IGWs will both benefit densely poulated areas, as well as enhancing internet coverage for smaller towns and remote locations.

As mentioned earlier, there are 11 IX existing nodes across both states prior to the introduction of these two new ones. For Sabah, they are located in Kota Kinabalu, Inanam, Elopura, Menggatal and Putatan. While those in Sarawak are located in Kuching, Bintulu, Niri, Petra Jaya, Kuala Baram and Tabuan Jaya.