Tips for Treating Adult Acne in Time for Chinese New Year

Did you know that acne and oily skin problems are no longer exclusively affecting teenagers? Nowadays, dermatologists have been seeing a rise in adult acne which can be just as stressful to deal with. If you wish to clear up any blemishes so you can look your best in those festive selfies, fret not! We’ve gathered top tips from skincare experts on how to effectively treat acne just in time for Chinese New Year. Curious? Read on to find out more! 1.
Make sure to thoroughly but gently cleanse the skin Does your face still feel oily after washing? Start cleansing your face properly by following the 60-second rule where you massage the cleanser into your skin for a full minute. For optimum results, use lukewarm water and lather up your cleanser in your hands to activate acne-fighting ingredients in the cleanser. 2. Opt for oil-free & non-comedogenic skincare Non-comedogenic skincare refers to products that are formulated with ingredients that will not clog your pore
Local Businesses Create Modern Batik Clothing for Chinese New YearMany local businesses are now using batik to create modern clothing such as crop tops, skirts and shirts for everyday wear. INISAYA, a Malaysian designer brand, offers a collection of batik clothing for Chinese New Year.
